Lincolnview falls to Hicksville

Lincolnview’s Zadria King (32) is surrounded by Hicksville defenders as she puts up a shot during Saturday’s game against the Aces. King finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds, but Hicksville won on 41-40 on a late layup. Annie Mendenhall led Lincolnview with 18 points. The Lady Lancers are scheduled to play at Delphos St. John’s on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young