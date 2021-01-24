Monday Mailbag: hoops and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about the high school basketball postseason, rankings, Crestview’s varsity wrestling team, a decision by the OHSAA and expanded football playoffs.

Q: Just so I’m sure I’m right about this, all girls and boys tournament basketball games will be played at the higher seeds’ site this year? Is that correct? Name withheld upon request

A: Yes, at the sectional and district level, the higher seeded team will host each game. Sites for regional and state tournament games have yet to be announced by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. That announcement should be made in the very near future.

I believe the other three athletic districts in Ohio already use the higher seed format for at least sectional games. Northwest Ohio was the only region to use neutral sites for sectional games.

Q: I have a bit of a bone to pick with you. You ranked Ottoville ahead of Lincolnview in your rankings last week. Lincolnview should be ranked at the top, especially since the Lancers beat Ottoville. Name withheld upon request

A: Those rankings were just my opinion and like I said, there isn’t much separation between the five teams that I listed, and that was my point. There are some very good Division IV teams in this area.

Who knows, maybe we’ll see an Ottoville and Lincolnview rematch in the district tournament.

The Lancers have a big one coming up on Tuesday, with current Division IV No. 2 Columbus Grove coming to town.

Q: How about a story or article on Crestview’s new varsity wrestling team? They deserve some recognition. Name withheld upon request

A: They sure do and one is in the works, so keep an eye out for it.

Q: What are your thoughts on the OHSAA’s announcement that teams will be allowed to play two varsity games per day for the remainder of the season? Name withheld upon request

A: I think it’s a way to allow teams that are far behind schedule because of COVID-19 to catch up and at least play all of their league and conference games.

However, I’m not sure if many teams will take advantage of the rule, but I do like the idea of the Ohio High School Athletic Association being flexible during the pandemic.

Q: What happened to the possibility of expanding the high school football playoffs to 16 teams per region? Name withheld upon request

A: The proposal was indeed out there but it didn’t seem to have much traction, so the Ohio High School Athletic Association will stick with the current plan to expand from eight to 12 teams per region.

Of course, that’s assuming teams will be able to play a 10-game regular season this fall.

It’s important to note that the 2021 high school football season is currently scheduled to kick off one week earlier than normal to allow for an extra round of playoff games. For most teams, that means the season will officially begin on Friday, August 20.

If you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.