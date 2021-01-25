2021 Peony queen candidates meet during Sunday event

2021 Peony queen candidates include (front row, from the left) Megan Dearth of (Paulding, Dylann Carey of Lincolnview, Janie Trejo of Van Wert, Emma Crosby of Wayne Trace, and Bailey Gregory of Crestview); (back row) Lillian Hempfling of Delphos St. John’s, Jayda Stutz of Vantage, Gracie Butorac of Spencerville, Remi’ Fokine of Parkway, and Alexa Chung of Delphos Jefferson). Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

CONVOY — 2021 Queen Jubilee XLVI contestants were formally introduced and participated in a number of pre-pageant activities during a reception held at the Convoy Opera House.

Peony Festival Committee member Vicki Schulte welcomed candidates and their parents to the reception and also provided a brief history of the Peony Pageant. Schulte that peonies were first introduced to Van Wert in 1900 by Clara Anderson, while a number of prominent local residents created peony farms to grow and sell the fragrant flower. Van Wert was first known as the “Peony City” and later became the “Peony Capital of the World.”

The Van Wert Peony Festival later grew from “Peony Sunday,” the first day that peonies bloomed locally, and is traditionally held the first weekend of June. The first festival was held in 1932 and was held annually until World War II. The festival was later revived in the 1950s and continued until 1960, when it went into hiatus until it was again revived in 1992 and has run annually until the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of festival weekend events. This year is the 46th year of the festival.

Schulte also noted that the title of each year’s Peony Festival queen — Queen Jubilee — comes from a popular local variety of peony.

Following the history presentation, Pageant Director Gabrielle Emerick, a former queen runner-up, had each candidate introduce herself and her school and with who accompanied her to the reception.

2021 candidates include the following:

Gracie Butorac, daughter of Jamie and David Butorac, representing Spencerville High School.

Dylann Carey, daughter of Leigh and Randall Carey, representing Lincolnview High School.

Alexa Chung, daughter of Angela Chung, representing Delphos Jefferson High School.

Emma Crosby, daughter of Angela and Chad Crosby, representing Wayne Trace High School.

Megan Dearth, daughter of Melissa and Eric Dearth, representing Paulding High School.

Remi’ Fokine, daughter of Megan and Timothy Fokine, representing Parkway High School.

Bailey Gregory, daughter of Tammy and Mark Gregory, representing Crestview High School.

Lillian Hempfling, daughter of Susan and Chuck Hempfling, representing Delphos St. John’s High School.

Jayda Stutz, daughter of Lisa Menke, representing Vantage Career Center.

Janie Trejo, daughter of Kristi and Eugene Trejo, representing Van Wert High School.

Following introductions, candidates participated in breakout sessions where biographical information was gathered, pageant rules and regulations were explained, and headshot photographs were taken, among other items.

Mike Lichtle of Laudick’s Jewelry was also on hand to provide information on how he would provide assistance to candidates in selecting jewelry to wear at the pageant.

Biographical information and information on judges and the pageant emcee will be released closer to the pageant.