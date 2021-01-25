CMS spelling winners…

Crestview Middle School recently announced its Spelling Bee champions and runners-up. Spelling Bee winners for 2021 include (front row, from the left) Jacob Schumm (seventh grade runner-up), Braelyn Marsee (sixth grade champion), Dakota Thornell (seventh grade champion); (back row) Sam Boroff (eighth grade and CMS overall champion), Evan Pulfer (eighth grade runner-up), and Denver McDougall (sixth grade runner-up). Crestview photo