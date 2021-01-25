James Gilliland

James “Jim” Gilliland went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, January 22, 2021, at Hilliard Memory Care. He fought a long courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

Jim was born May 21, 1938, in Van Wert, the son of Dale and Golda (Kanney) Gilliland, who both preceded him in death.

He graduated from Van Wert High School in 1956 and attended Case Western Reserve University and International Business College. On June 28, 1958, he married the former Barbara Watson, they were blessed to share 62 years together. He worked at National Seal for 37 years.

Jim was one of the original members of Calvary Evangelical Church, and later a member of Grace Bible Church and First Baptist Church at the Mall in Lakeland, Florida. He enjoyed the fellowship of Builders Sunday school class at Calvary and Seekers II connect group in Florida, where he formed lifelong friendships.

Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara; three children, Barry (Mary) Gilliland of Cincinnati, Cindi (Don) Stemen of Hilliard, and Patti (Kirk) Adams of Middle Point; seven wonderful grandchildren, James, William, and Alyssa Gilliland, Abbey and Alek (Michelle) Stemen, Erin (Mike) Reed, and Ethan (Amanda) Adams; and seven precious great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Paul (Diane) Gilliland; one sister, Jean Taylor; and several nieces.

Due to Covid-19, a private family memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 30, with a family visitation at 10 a.m. at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials to Hospice of Central Ohio. They are a wonderful, compassionate organization.

