Kathleen Jewell (Miller) Abbott, 69, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:23 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a courageous four-year battle with cancer.

Kathleen Jewell (Miller) Abbott

She was born March 17, 1951, in Decatur, Indiana, the daughter of Paul G. and Lillian L. (Copper) Miller, who both preceded her in death.

A 1969 graduate of Crestview High School, Kathleen went on to graduate from Bluffton University in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She worked briefly as a house mother at The Marsh Foundation before working at Borden’s Cheese in Van Wert. After the plant closed down, Kathleen went on to work for Van Wert Health as a switchboard operator for 34 years. She was a former member of Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church.

Kathleen enjoyed reading novels, completing jigsaw and word puzzles, and Scrabble. She was an avid birder and animal lover, especially cats and dogs. She was also a member of the former Buckeye Belles Red Hat Society. She was a beloved sister, aunt, cousin, and friend who was kind, loving, caring, giving, sweet, and light-hearted.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, William Abbott of Van Wert; two sisters, Beverly Miller of Van Wert and Loretta (Wilbur) Rank of Maplewood; a niece, Tami (David) Vanderhoff of Reynoldsburg; one nephew, Scott (Angie) Rank of Anna; and five great-nieces and nephews, Matt, Jonathan, and Skye Rank and Kristin and Paige Vanderhoff.

Kathleen was also preceded in death by her sister, Bonita Miller.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Wayne Karges officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Attendees are required to observe social distancing, refrain from close physical contact, and wear facial coverings.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kathleen`s memory may be made to the Van Wert Humane Society Building Fund or the Arbor Day Foundation.

