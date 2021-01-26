Joseph Gant

Joseph Gant entered life eternal on Friday, January 15, 2021.

While he will be ushered to glory to be with his mother, father, and sisters, and a host of family and friends he lost along the journey, his spirit will continue to be carried by his Earthly family: his wife of 22 years, Phyllis (Brown) Gant; his four children, Marqus Gant, Torie Kindschy, Jackson (David), Darrell Kindschy III, and Felicia Kindschy; his two surviving brothers, Melvin Wright, and Gary Gant; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and an extended family of relations and friends from all walks of life.

“Joe”, as he was affectionately called by those who loved and befriended him, was born in New Jersey to Charles Gant and Ellatha Boseman on September 6, 1955 before relocating to Burlington, North Carolina, shortly thereafter. His parents preceded him in death.

He graduated from his alma mater (Walter Williams High School) in 1974, followed by receiving an associate’s degree in criminal justice, where he desired to protect his community by becoming a police officer. He dreamed even bigger and raised the bar by serving his country, enlisting in the United States Navy in 1976. While in the Navy, he became a basketball aficionado, playing in local naval and overseas tournaments, gaining popularity amongst his crewmates and even catching the attention of a few talent agents.

In 1983, he welcomed his one and only son, Marqus, to the world. Aside from his military and educational backgrounds, he was excited to be a father, shouting from the rafters how “he had a son!!”

Joe relocated to Ohio in 1994 and met the love of his life, Phyllis, in 1996. Joe spent the remaining years of his glorious life living in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 30, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Attendees are required to observe social distancing, refrain from close physical contact, and wear facial coverings as required by state mandate.

Flowers are welcome or, if desired, contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.