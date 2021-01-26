Chocolate Walk coming in early February

VW independent/submitted information

Main Street Van Wert has a suggestion for area residents: take a sweet stroll through downtown Van Wert.

The MSVW Promotions Committee announces the return of the Downtown Chocolate Walk, to be held Friday evening, February 5. Participating businesses will be open for this special event from 4-8 p.m. Tickets are $20 per ticket and are currently on sale. The event will follow all COVID-19 guidelines; stay tuned for more information.

Chocolate Walk bags for the 2017 edition of the event. MSVW photo

The evening of the event, “chocolate walkers” will begin at the MSVW office to pick up a special Chocolate Bag sponsored by Stephanie Dawn, as well as a map of the downtown stops. Ticket holders can then relax and savor the evening while strolling at their leisure through the participating businesses downtown. Enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride up and down Main Street from Town & Country Carriage Service (sponsored by Kitchens Inc.).

Show the event bag at each Chocolate Stop on the map to sample or collect nearly 20 chocolate treats.

A full list of participating businesses will be announced a week before the event. Ticket holders will visit businesses they are familiar with and learn about ones they may not know. It’s a fun way to visit someplace new or get reacquainted with the stores and offices downtown.

Grab friends or invite someone special and enjoy this excursion through downtown Van Wert. A limited number of tickets are available and can be purchased in person at the MSVW office, 136 E. Main St.; Collins Fine Foods, 223 N. Washington St., and Truly D’Vine, 117 W. Main St. Tickets may also be reserved over the phone.

For more information, visit www.mainstreetvanwert.org<https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.mainstreetvanwert.org%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1dRPakOZgilUcP90CbdlQAPAp9xzwIqPq7SUoUSsYZmqZfiK0RcXC8H1o&h=AT2qZVHU42vdV0Hxs96zqdGNWJsicXC7LYlVhLpMxY555OCro_4Omg3ArGxTJv8VlD7lTT77lqVg7MejM7hpvK5GU_4e8nWs22xEB39V0DAo9u19mHt7Jec4DigHtj5&__tn__=q&c%5b0%5d=AT0cq1BY7Ll00m0Xg6o7jCkI6L3yY1pkryvq20MZOHJpvUjZgANpQuOZV0Wuf1LRtd46QfQreZOTZE7xLMmhC0OtKPWB6W7B7UnEyH4J-dHTzUDdkYevNWrwXPXyGbKQ3gUiNU7ptrReWe8c6rzyXDCGkIy5fzGfJMudnuafNqDa2jxJ7A> or call 419.238.6911.