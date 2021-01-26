Council hears downtown development project overview

Aaron Domini from OHM Advisors consulting firm provides information on the Van Wert Forward downtown redevelopment project during Monday’s City Council meeting. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Representatives of the Van Wert Forward were at Van Wert City Council on Monday to talk about the Downtown Redevelopment Master Plan created by a number of local development agencies working with consultants.

Seth Baker, executive secretary of the Van Wert County Foundation, introduced Aaron Domini of OHM Advisors, a Columbus-based architectural and engineering consulting firm, who provided an overview of the master plan.

Domini noted that the plan was created over approximately nine months and included both technical analysis and research of existing buildings in the downtown area, as well as community and stakeholder input on what the vision should be for downtown development.

OHM and partners first looked at the existing conditions in the downtown area, then facilitated discussions among community members, as well as guidance from stakeholders, and development of plan pillars, objectives, and strategies.

The process had the following five goals-objectives:

Establish a uniform vision for downtown Van Wert

Identify opportunities for catalyst projects that would generate new city revenue, while enhancing the character and brand of the community

Support future development through creative redevelopment strategies and incentives

Create a plan that has broad public and private sector support

Support future funding initiatives (for example, state and federal grant programs)

In developing the master plan, stakeholders and consultants came up with a number of “priority projects” they felt should be developed within the next 10 years. Those include the following:

Create signature public space elements that complement the courthouse and Hotel Marsh

Create a linear greenspace along Town Creek south of Central Avenue that integrates artistic light, shade, and shelter

Enhance Fountain Park and connect it to Eggerss Stadium (via a bridge)

Create new streetscape improvements along Central Avenue to optimize parking and improve the pedestrian experience

Integrate low-cost, low impact improvements along Main Street to enhance the streetscape and improve the pedestrian experience

Integrate low-cost, low impact improvements along Market Street for the same purpose

Build and implement a business coaching/support program for downtown businesses

Use existing vacant storefronts to create business staging with the goal of attracting new businesses to the space (for example, a pop-up flower shop, co-work space, etc.)

Install temporary or permanent murals throughout the downtown district

Identify a location for a future Community Canvas within downtown

Create/install a temporary pocket park space at the site of the former Home Guards Building

Cost ranges for the projects would be from a few thousand to several million dollars and could take from 1-10 years. The City of Van Wert was asked to partner with county government, several development entities, community organizations, and property and business owners on the project.

Council President Jon Tomlinson noted that Council members would review the information before making any decisions related to the project.

Also during Monday’s meeting, Mayor Ken Markward recommended that Mark Schumm be reappointed to the Community Reinvestment Board for a term ending December 31, 2022, and Fred Fisher be appointed to the Design Review Board for a term ending December 31, 2023. Council approved both appointments.

The mayor also informed Council that Main Street Van Wert had reappointed Joanne Thatcher to another three-year term on the Design Review Board.

Mayor Markward also promoted MSVW’s Chocolate Walk on February 5, noted that the primary filing date was Wednesday, February 3, and stated the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) would be conducting a remote flood map information open house from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 4.

During his report, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming gave an update on the HVAC project at the Municipal Building, and also talked about the electric aggregation letters being sent to local customers, noting that the rates were low and local residents currently part of the aggregation program need do mothering to continue receiving the low electric rates.

Health-Service-Safety Committee Chair Bill Marshall talked about new fence regulations for the city, and Council approved preparing an ordinance related to that subject.

Economic Development Director Stacy Adam noted that the second round of the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) is now open for applications, with 501(c)(6) non-profit corporations now eligible. She also noted that while most businesses would receive 2½ times their annual payroll, restaurants and hotels were eligible for 3½ times their payroll.

Adam also noted that the Land Bank contract would end later this year, while adding that new single-family homes are either being planned, in progress, or completed for 10 of the parcels acquired by the Land Bank.

In other legislative action, City Council:

Approved an annexation request on first and final reading for 22 acres in Pleasant Township adjacent to K&K Concrete on John Brown Road.

Approved emergency city measures on first and final reading needed for two paving projects — ODOT projects on Lincoln Highway, which will run from Wayne Street to Middle Point-Wetzel Road, and on U.S. 127.

Voted to prepare an ordinance changing the speed limit on Mendon Road within the city limits to 45 mph.

Approved an emergency ordinance on first and final reading authorizing the mayor to sign a lease with Pleasant Township.

Approved on third and final reading an ordinance changing the west side of Middle Street, from Moberly to Cable streets, to a “no parking” zone.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, February 8, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.