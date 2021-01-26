Lady Lancers upset Delphos St. John’s

Van Wert independent sports

DELPHOS — Three Lincolnview players hit double digits and the Lady Lancers stunned Delphos St. John’s 62-47 at Robert A. Arnzen Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

The two teams were tied 25-25 at halftime, but Lincolnview outscored the Blue Jays 18-13 in the third quarter to carry a 43-38 lead into the final period. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Lancers enjoyed a 19-9 scoring advantage.

Makayla Jackman scored 18 points for Lincolnview, while Zadria King scored 16 and pulled down nine rebounds. Kendall Bollenbacher added 10 points, five assists and five rebounds.

Melanie Koenig led Delphos St. John’s with 18 points and Paige Gaynier chipped in with 10.

Lincolnview (6-11) is scheduled to host Delphos Jefferson on Thursday, while Delphos St. John’s (7-6) will travel to Marion Local the same night.