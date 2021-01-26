Van Wert bowlers enjoy a WBL sweep

VW independent sports/submitted information



Van Wert’s senior trio of Tiarra Rhodes, Hanna Say and Lorrie Decker, with help from all of their teammates, set new team records in their last regular season home match, a 2808-2132 win over Bath at Olympic Lanes on Monday.



The new records are the team high series with a 2808 scratch series, team high traditional game of 969 and a five-game Baker set of 938. Decker also broke her own two-game series with the a total pin count of 491.



The sophomore duo of Makenna Nagel and Ryleigh Hanicq had games of 196 and 197 and the junior duo of Anna Cassidy and Ashely Brown had games of 181 and 150, while Say and Decker added their high games of 190 and 267.



The Cougar girls’ WBL record moves to 7-0 and their overall record goes to 8-1 on the year.

The Van Wert boys picked up two wins in a rare dual matchup against the Kenton Wildcats and the Bath Wildcats.



Van Wert seniors Alex McComas, Jacob Place, Taylor Springer, Logan Goodwin, Aidyn Sidle and Ian Ellis had a total pin fall of

2592 with the Kenton team rolling a total pin fall of 2402 and the Bath team rolling a total of 2289, giving the Cougars 2 victories in one night.



Seniors Ian Ellis and Logan Goodwin lead the way with Ellis having the high game and series on the night a 230 game and series of 379 followed by Goodwin with a 213 game and a 377 series. In the Baker portion the Cougars had two games over 200 pins, a 211 and 201.



The Cougars improved to 3-8 overall and 2-6 in the WBL.