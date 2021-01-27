John May

John “Chops” May, 60, of Celina, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born December 29, 1960, the son of James Joseph May, who preceded him in death, and Lovest Sue (Akerman) May, who survives in Celina.

He is also survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Charlotte (Keith) Peggs of Chickasaw, Anna (Scott) Bertke of Coldwater, and Angela (Kevin) Kittle of Mendon; his brother and sister-in-law, Jody (Brenda) May of Celina, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

John graduated from Celina High School with the Class of 1979. He owned and operated May Livestock Trucking Company and was a member of the Erastus United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed going to Eldora to watch the races, listening to music, playing golf, and fishing. He also liked to watch his favorite sports teams play: the Dallas Cowboy football team and the Cincinnati Reds, and auto racer Jeff Gordon.

John will be missed by all that knew him. He was the type of person that never met a stranger.

Private family services will be held at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina and a celebration of John’s life services will be scheduled at a later date.

Preferred memorials: The May family at P.O. Box 13 Mendon, OH 45862.

