Van Wert sets remaining hoops schedules

Van Wert independent sports

COVID-19 quarantines forced several changes to Van Wert’s 2020-2021 boys’ and girls’ basketball schedules.

Here are the updated schedules for the remainder of the regular season as presented by athletic director Trent Temple.

Boys

Friday, January 29 – vs. Kenton

Saturday, January 30 – vs. Lima Central Catholic (4 p.m. JV tipoff)

Tuesday, February 2 – vs. Delphos St. John’s

Friday, February 5 – at Elida

Saturday, February 6 – at St. Henry

Tuesday, February 9 – vs. Crestview

Friday, February 12 – vs. Bath

Saturday, February 13 – vs. Ottawa-Glandorf (4 p.m. JV tipoff)

Tuesday, February 16 – vs. Parkway

Friday, February 19 – vs. Celina (regular season finale)

Girls

Thursday, January 28 – at Kenton

Monday, February 1 – vs. Bryan

Thursday, February 4 – vs. Elida

Saturday, February 6 – vs. Shawnee (11 a.m. JV tipoff)

Monday, February 8 – at Lima Central Catholic

Thursday, February 11 – at Bath

Saturday, February 13 – vs. Crestview (11 a.m. JV tipoff)