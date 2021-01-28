County reports 1 additional COVID death

VW independent/submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reported an additional death of a resident of Van Wert County who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths for county residents to 48. The Van Wert County General Health District staff expressed its deepest sympathies for the family and friends of the deceased. The age range for the deceased is between 80 and 89 years.

There is an increase of 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, January 21, for a total of 2,020 confirmed cases. There are currently three hospitalizations and 57 active cases. The Health District appreciates the effort of community members to help lower the spread of COVID-19.

“We appreciate the support and patience of our community as continue to navigate through the pandemic and the new challenges we face while vaccinating our community as quickly as possible,” said Environmental Health Director/Sanitarian Britt Menchhofer. “We understand that many are eager to receive the vaccine and we appreciate your patience as we try to return calls and schedule vaccinations.”