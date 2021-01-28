Lancer bowlers swept by New Bremen

Van Wert independent sports

CELINA — New Bremen bowlers swept Lincolnview at Plaza Lanes in Celina on Tuesday.

On the boys’ side, the Cardinals posted a 1719-1383 victory over the Lancers. Warren Mason recorded Lincolnview’s top score of the day with a 164-204-368 series. Alex Wyatt rolled a 142-149-291 series, followed by Justin Braun (150-118-268), James Reinhart (128-120-248) and Connor Balduf (107).

New Bremen’s Maverick Nelson led all bowlers with a 225-163-388 series.

On the girls’ side, New Bremen won 1291-1176, with Callie Wells bowling a 135-165 series. Lily Price led Lincolnview with a 146-113-259 series, followed by Katrina Behrens (130-122-252), Jenna Corzine (145-106-251), Brice Priden (114-98-212), Leigha Bendele (110) and Ashley Hertel (92).