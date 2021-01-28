Ohio Job & Family Services provides identity theft portal

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Department of Job and Family Services has received a number of phone calls from local residents noting they were sent 1099-G tax forms in the mail for unemployment benefits in 2020 they did not actually receive.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) will issue 1.7 million 1099-G tax forms throughout the month of January, pursuant to federal law that requires reporting of unemployment benefits. There will be a number of Ohioans, including those locally, who receive a 1099-G tax form in the mail stating that they received unemployment benefits in 2020 when, in fact, they did not.

ODJFS has created a new online portal that provides a direct way for Ohioans to notify the agency if they believe their identity was stolen and used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim. Individuals who believe their identity was stolen and used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim should visit https://unemployment.ohio.gov, click on the “Report Identity Theft” button, and complete the reporting form.

ODJFS will issue confirmation emails to everyone who files a report with information about identity theft and protection. The agency will process the reports, conduct investigations and, if necessary, issue corrections to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

In addition to completing the ODJFS reporting form, ODJFS strongly urges anyone who suspects they may be a victim of identity theft to take appropriate action to protect themselves. For example, individuals can visit https://annualcreditreport.com to see whether they may be the victim of other types of identity theft. They can also visit https://OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/identitytheft for educational resources for Ohioans who believe they may be the victim of identity theft.

Identity theft is a widespread national challenge. Many Ohioans have become victims, and their identities used to file fraudulent unemployment claims in both the traditional unemployment and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance programs.