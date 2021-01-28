Tournament pairings set for this Sunday

Van Wert independent sports

Sectional tournament draws for girls’ basketball will be held this Sunday, January 31.

Sectional games are scheduled to be played February 16-20, and district games are slated for February 23-27. All sectional and district tournament games will be played on the court of the higher seed.

Below are district assignments for area teams, which are listed in bold.

Division II Paulding district

Bath, Bryan, Celina, Central Catholic, Defiance, Elida, Maumee, Napoleon, Rogers, Rossford, Scott, Shawnee, St. Marys, Van Wert and Woodward (15 teams).

Division III Elida district

Allen East, Coldwater, Fairview, Fostoria, Jefferson, Liberty-Benton, Ottawa-Glandorf, Paulding, Perry, Riverdale, Spencerville, Tinora and Van Buren (13 teams).

Division IV Defiance district

Antwerp, Ayersville, Crestview, Edgerton, Edon, Fayette, Hicksville, Hilltop, Lincolnview, North Central, Ottoville, Pettisville, Stryker and Wayne Trace (14 teams).

Division IV Van Wert district

Arlington, Bluffton, Columbus Grove, Continental, Cory-Rawson, Fort Jennings, Holgate, Kalida, Leipsic, McComb, Miller City, Pandora-Gilboa, Patrick Henry and Delphos St. John’s (14 teams).

Division IV Wapakoneta district

Ada, Fort Recovery, Hardin-Northern, Lima Central Catholic, Marion Local, Minster, New Bremen, New Knoxville, Parkway, Ridgemont, St. Henry, Upper Scioto Valley and Waynesfield-Goshen (13 teams).