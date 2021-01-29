Friday night basketball scoreboard
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of area boys’ high school basketball games played on Friday, January 29.
WBL
Bath 50 Wapakoneta 35
Defiance 74 Celina 43
Shawnee 58 Ottawa-Glandorf 52
St. Marys Memorial 72 Elida 38
Van Wert 67 Kenton 58
NWC
Columbus Grove 83 Bluffton 60
Lincolnview 71 Delphos Jefferson 48
Spencerville 78 Allen East 63
Ada vs. Paulding – postponed
GMC
Antwerp 59 Hicksville 42
Ayersville 50 Edgerton 39
Fairview 53 Wayne trace 48
Holgate 43 Tinora 34
PCL
Miller City 39 Fort Jennings 37
Ottoville 43 Kalida 36
MAC
Fort Recovery 45 Coldwater 37
Marion Local 63 Delphos St. John’s 44
Minster 56 St. Henry 41
New Bremen 55 Versailles 43
Parkway 73 New Knoxville 37
Non-conference
Lakewood St. Edward 70 Lima Sr. 56
POSTED: 01/29/21 at 9:50 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports