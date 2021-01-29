Lancers race by Delphos Jefferson 71-48

Van Wert independent sports

DELPHOS — Lincolnview bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to Columbus Grove with a convincing 71-48 over Delphos Jefferson on Friday night.

Jake Bowersock (30) puts in 2 of his game high 15 points against Delphos Jefferson. Bowersock also pulled down nine rebounds against the Wildcats. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

The Lancers (11-3, 4-1 NWC) excelled on the boards by grabbing 38 rebounds, including 12 on the offensive end, compared to 26 total rebounds by the Wildcats. In addition, Lincolnview was 27-of-56 (48 percent) from the floor, including 9-of-20 from beyond the three point arc, compared to 19-of-55 by Jefferson, including 2-of-15 from three point range.

Lincolnview was 8-of-11 from the foul line compared to 8-of-19 by Delphos Jefferson, but the Wildcats won the turnover battle by committing 13, compared to 20 by the Lancers.

Lincolnview set the tone early by racing out to a 24-11 first quarter lead, followed by a 40-23 halftime advantage. A dominate third quarter saw the Lancers outscore Delphos Jefferson 18-11 and Lincolnview enjoyed a 58-34 lead entering the final period.

Jake Bowersock hit 7-of-9 shots and finished with a game high 15 points and nine rebounds, while Aaron Cavinder added 12 points, including a half-court three pointer to beat the halftime buzzer. A balanced scoring attack also included nine points by Clayton Leeth, eight by Garrett Richardson and seven by Creed Jessee.

Levi Rode led Delphos Jefferson (5-9, 3-2 NWC) with 10 points, while Colin Bailey, Ian Wannemacher and Damon Wiltsie each added eight. Trent Teman finished with nine rebounds.

Lincolnview is scheduled to host Delphos St. John’s tonight and Delphos Jefferson is slated to host Fort Jennings on Tuesday.

Scoring summary

Del. Jefferson 11 12 11 14 – 48

Lincolnview 24 16 18 13 – 71

Delphos Jefferson: Colin Bailey 2-4-8; Trent Teman 3-0-6; Ian Wannemacher 4-0-8; Andrew Miller 2-0-4; Damon Wiltsie 3-0-8; Lucas Grothaus 1-0-2; Levi Rode 4-2-10

Lincolnview: Garrett Richardson 2-2-8; Clayton Leeth 2-5-9; Aaron Cavinder 4-0-12; Collin Overholt 4-0-9; Landon Price 3-0-6; Jake Bowersock 7-1-15; Creed Jessee 3-0-7; Isaiah Peterson 1-0-3