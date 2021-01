Longstreth to USF

Crestview senior Adalynn Longstreth, signs on to run cross country at the University of St. Francis. While attending USF, the four-year letter winner will pursue a degree in pre-veterinary and will then transfer for her doctorate in veterinary medicine. Joining Adalynn are parents Matthew and Amy, high school coaches Randy Grandstaff and Jeff Bagley, and USF coach Corey Birchmeier. Photo submitted