Riedel given committee assignments

VW independent/submitted information

Craig Riedel

COLUMBUS — State Representative Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) announced he was given the following committee assignments for the 134th General Assembly:

Speaker of the House Bob Cupp (R-Lima) made the committee appointments Friday for the 134th General Assembly of the Ohio House of Representatives.

Ways and Means (vice chairman)

Economic and Workforce Development

Energy and Natural Resources

“I am happy and excited to be a part of these three very important committees.” Rep. Riedel said. “My 27 years of private business experience will be beneficial in these policy areas. In addition, it is a real honor to be selected as the vice chairman of the Ways and Means Committee.”

Representative Riedel is serving his third term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents Ohio’s 82nd House District, which includes Defiance, Paulding, and Van Wert counties, as well as portion of Auglaize County.