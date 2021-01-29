Vantage Career Center schedules free virtual open house

Vantage student ambassadors dedicate their time, skills, and knowledge of their career field by being a leader for their junior peers and a representative on and off campus. Shown are six of the 30 student ambassadors nominated for the 2020-21 school year (front row, from the left) Kaylee Buzard (Delphos Jefferson) and Kamree Dockery (Continental; (back row) Dylan Schimmoeler (Lincolnview), Hunter Tagenkamp (Continental), Kaiden Trentman (Ottoville), Reed Warnement (Continental). Vantage photo

VW independent/submitted information

Vantage Career Center will hold a free virtual open house event on Monday, February 22, from 5-7:30 p.m., to give interested sophomores and their parents an opportunity to experience the career tech labs, see demonstrations, and ask questions of instructors and current students.

The virtual open house will consist of five different presentation times, lasting 20 minutes each, for all of the 18 programs at Vantage. The 20-minute presentation will provide the viewers with an introduction to the instructor and program, student led demonstrations, academic instructor support, as well as a question-and-answer opportunity to close the session.

Interested students may sign up for the virtual event by going to the Vantage website (www.vantagecareercenter.com), click on “Future Students” and look for the Virtual Open House registration link. Students may then choose to register for any of the 18 career tech programs they are interested in by clicking “Register Now” and selecting a designated time that fits best with their schedule. Students may also select more than one program to explore.

All demonstration times are limited to 10 viewers per session, so signing up early is crucial. A family only needs one free ticket per program session. Vantage staff members ask that students not “order” a free ticket for each family member. Students and parents are asked to read the technical requirements to join the online presentations before registering.

Need more information? No problem! Interested students can easily access program information leading up to the virtual open house by simply joining a program Remind Group, located on Vantage’s Future Students webpage at https://www.vantagecareercenter.com/FutureStudents.aspx, to receive informative text messages directly from the program instructor.

For those who have already decided to attend Vantage, applications are now open where interested students can easily apply to Vantage Career Center by going to the school website (above) and clicking “Apply Now.”

“The staff at Vantage understands that choosing to attend Vantage as a junior in high school is a big decision,” said high school Director Mike Knott. “The virtual open house is a great chance to see several different programs and ask questions. This event, along with the students getting a chance to visit a couple programs in person the week of March 22nd will hopefully make that decision a little easier.”

To learn more about the Vantage virtual open house, visit Vantage’s website above.