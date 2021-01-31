Girls hoops: sectional pairings announced

Van Wert independent sports

Girls basketball sectional and district tournament brackets were set on Sunday afternoon. Two Van Wert County teams will jump into action in the opening round, while a third opted for a bye.

Crestview is the No. 1 seed in the Division IV girls’ basketball Defiance district. The Lady Knights opted for a bye in the sectional semifinals and will host either No. 11 seed Stryker or No. 12 seed Fayette for the sectional championship at 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 20.

Lincolnview earned the No. 7 seed at the 14-team district and the Lady Lancers will host Edgerton at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17, with the winner advancing to play No. 2 seed Wayne Trace at “The Palace” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 20.

Division IV sectional champions will advance to the district semifinals at Defiance High School on Thursday, February 25.

In the Division II Paulding district, Van Wert was tabbed as the No. 9 seed and will face No. 6 seed Shawnee at Shawnee High School at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17. The winner of that game will travel to Toledo to face No. 5 seed Central Catholic for the sectional title and the winner of that game will move on to the Division II district semifinals at Paulding High School on Thursday, February 25.