Lincolnview rolls by Blue Jays 71-47

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Lincolnview rode a dominating second quarter to celebrate a 71-47 homecoming win over Delphos St. John’s on Saturday night.

Already leading 18-12 after the opening quarter, the Lancers outscored the Blue Jays 26-10 in the second stanza and enjoyed a commanding 44-22 halftime lead.

Collin Overholt takes on two Delphos St. John’s defenders on his way to the hoop during Saturday’s game against the Blue Jays. Overholt finished with 20 points. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

“We got after it on the defensive end,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons explained. “We went on a nice run to close out the quarter and I’m proud of the guys for what they did on both ends of the floor. We were able to force them into some tough shots and got some turnovers also which led to good shots for us.”

Lincolnview (12-3) increased the lead to 58-34 after three quarters.

Delphos St. John’s was 17-of-47 (36 percent) from the floor, including 2-of-19 from three point range and 11-of-13 from the foul line. Lincolnview was 30-of-52 shooting (58 percent), but just 4-of-10 from the free throw line. The Lancers had 14 turnovers, compared to 12 by the Blue Jays.

Collin Overholt led all scorers with 20 points. The 5-10 senior guard connected on 8-of-12 shots, including a 3-of-3 performance from three point range. He also dished out five assists and pulled down five rebounds. Three other Lancers hit double digits – Clayton Leeth and Creed Jessee each had 11 and Jake Bowersock finished with 10 points.

Aaron Cavinder pulled down a team-high seven rebounds and for the second straight night Lincolnview finished with a big advantage on the boards, 32-18.

“I think we figured out some of the things we did wrong on Tuesday (vs. Columbus Grove) and worked on them in practice,” Hammons said. “The guys knew we had to get better and I fell they really focused on those things.”

No Delphos St. John’s (4-11) reached double figures but Nolan Schwinnen finished with nine points and Landen Grothaus scored eight.

The Blue Jays are scheduled to play at Van Wert on Tuesday, and Lincolnview will play at county rival Crestview on Friday before traveling to Coldwater on Saturday.

“It’s always an exciting week,” Hammons said of Crestview week. “It’s always fun to go against each other. They are a very good team and are well coached and we are going to have to be ready to play.”

Scoring summary

Lincolnview 18 26 14 13 – 71

St. John’s 13 10 12 13 – 47

Lincolnview: Garret Richardson 1-1-3; Clayton Leeth 5-0-11; Aaron Cavinder 3-0-7; Collin Overholt 8-1-20; Landon Price 2-0-4; Daegan Hatfield 3-0-6; Jake Bowersock 4-2-10; Creed Jessee 4-0-11

Delphos St. John’s: Brenden Oleson 2-0-3; Matthew Kahny 2-2-6; JJ Bonifas 2-2-6; Jason Gillespie 1-0-2; Austin Moenter 2-0-4; Landon Elwer 4-3-7; Nolan Schwinnen 3-2-9; Landen Grothaus 3-2-8

No JV game played