Area fire depts. awarded MARCS grants
VW independent/submitted information
COLUMBUS — State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon announces the complete list of awardees for the 2021 MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems) grant, which includes 373 fire departments in 65 counties throughout Ohio.
The MARCS radio system allows first responders to seamlessly communicate, not only with each other, but with other agencies responding to an incident (fire departments from neighboring areas, law enforcement, etc.).
“There’s no greater honor for someone in my position than to play a part in keeping Ohio’s first responders safe while protecting their communities,” said Marshal Reardon. “Having 373 more departments upgrade to this state-of-the-art system will drastically improve emergency response and enhance the level of safety for responders and citizens, alike.”
MARCS radios are sophisticated systems, and the cost can be significant. In order to make more radios possible for local fire departments, the State Fire Marshal’s (SFM) office has begun decreasing the amount of user fees awarded. This year, SFM received more than $9 million in requests for the $3 million in total available funding.
Priority funding went to departments applying as part of a regional or countywide effort, and departments that showed they are prepared to immediately begin using the MARCS radios upon award receipt.
Letters detailing each department’s award will be sent to applicants in the coming weeks.
Grants given to area fire departments are as follows:
Van Wert County
- Van Wert Fire Department, $700
- Scott Volunteer Fire Department, $1,080
- Willshire Volunteer Fire Department, $2,525
Paulding County
- Antwerp Fire Department, $3,360
- Grover Hill Volunteer Fire Department, $3,240
- Oakwood Volunteer Fire Department, $3,480
- Payne Volunteer Fire Department, $3,360
- Auglaize Township Fire Department, $3,000
- Crane Township-Cecil Fire Department, $2,760
Putnam County
- Fort Recovery Volunteer Fire Department, $10,000
- Kalida Volunteer Fire Department, $3,060
- Miller City Volunteer Fire Department, $10,000
POSTED: 02/01/21 at 12:56 am. FILED UNDER: News