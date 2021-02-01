Mary Ann Hoersten

Mary Ann Hoersten, 63, passed away at 11:39 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021.

She was born October 2, 1957, a daughter of Isidore and Mildred A. (Schulte) Hoersten, who both preceded her in death.

She is survived by her brothers, Jim, Jack, Tom, and Mike. She is also survived by special friends, Carol Sidle and Randy and Shirley Miller.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Alice, and brothers, Bill and Bob.

She had been employed by Community Health Professionals and was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert. She was also a graduate of Van Wert High School and Bowling Green State University.

There will be a private Funeral Mass celebrated at a later date, with burial in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

There be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: Reflections Outcast Animal Rescue, 534 Woodside Drive, Battle Creek, MI 49037

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.