First Financial Bank is the Rivals United t-shirt sponsor this year, donating $1,000 to the design winner’s school. Also, congratulations to Kylie Etzler from Crestview for submitting the winning t-shirt design. Here, Etzler accepts the check from Denise Frey of First Financial, surrounded by First Financial representatives and United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith. United Way photo