Girls hoops: Van Wert falls to Bryan

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert hung with Bryan, but the Golden Bears scored the final six points of the game to win Monday’s non-conference girls’ basketball game 50-44.

The game was tied 44-44 with just over 90 seconds left, but Bryan (14-3) used free throws late in the quarter to secure the win.

Van Wert (5-9) trailed 13-8 after one quarter, 22-19 at halftime and by one point, 34-33 after three quarters.

Three Van Wert players finished in double figures, with Sofi Houg scoring 13, including six in the first half. Kyra Welch added 11 and Jaylyn Rickard had 10 points, including a pair of treys in the second quarter. In addition, Carly Smith chipped in with eight points.

Bryan’s Shallyn Miley led all scorers with 15 points.

Van Wert is scheduled to host Elida on Friday and Shawnee on Saturday.