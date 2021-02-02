On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games are live and games are subject to change due to COVID-19.

Tuesday, February 2

WKSD – Continental at Wayne Trace (girls)

WERT – Delphos St. John’s at Van Wert

Thursday, February 4

WKSD – Crestview at Lincolnview (girls)

Friday, February 5

WKSD – Lincolnview at Crestview

WERT – Van Wert at Elida

Saturday, February 6

WKSD – Crestview at Wayne Trace

WERT – Van Wert at St. Henry