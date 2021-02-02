Random thoughts: sectionals and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts includes predictions of Division II and IV sectional tournament pairings, Ohio State basketball, a big NFL trade and a Super Bowl prediction.

Division II Spencerville district

Boys sectional/district pairings will be set this Sunday throughout Ohio.

While Shawnee dropped from the top spot in this week’s Associated Press poll, the Indians are the clear No. 1 seed at the 11-team Division II Spencerville district.

One way or another, St. Marys Memorial and Wauseon will be the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds and in an order to be determined, Napoleon, Defiance and Wapakoneta should fill out the No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 seeds. I’m guessing the order will be Defiance, Napoleon and Wapakoneta.

My prediction for the remaining seeds in the district: No. 7 Van Wert, followed by Celina, Bryan, Elida and Kenton.

Division IV Elida district

I’m going to take a whack at this one.

The No. 1 seed will be Ottoville (currently 14-2) or Columbus Grove (12-1).

Ottoville won the head-to-head matchup on December 4 and it remains as Columbus Grove’s only loss. Ottoville’s only losses are to Antwerp and Lincolnview.

I’ve wrestled with this one for a couple of weeks now, but I’m guessing Columbus Grove will get the No. 1 seed. However, there’s really not a big difference between the top two seeds in any district, because you still get to place yourself where you want on the bracket.

Friday’s Lincolnview at Crestview game will likely go a long way in determining the No. 3 seed. I’m guessing the winner gets the third seed and the loser will wind up as the No. 4 seed. However, if Crestview wins, Kalida could sneak in and get the fourth seed, based on a head-to-head win against Lincolnview.

If Lincolnview wins, Kalida will probably be the No. 5 seed. Leipsic and Pandora-Gilboa will probably wind as the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds and in some order, Cory-Rawson, Patrick Henry, Continental and Miller City will fill the No. 8-11 spots, followed by Delphos St. John’s and Fort Jennings.

OSU hoops

Kudos to Chris Holtmann for the job he’s done with the basketball Buckeyes this season.

There were plenty of question marks entering the season but Holtmann has guided Ohio State to a No. 7 ranking this week which is impressive.

Trade

Is it just me or did the Detroit Lions fleece the LA Rams in the Matt Stafford/Jared Goff trade?

Detroit trades away a 32-year-old quarterback who’s good, but who’s best years are either behind him or will be soon for a young Jared Goff, a third round draft pick this year and first rounders in 2022 and 2023.

Say what you will about Goff, but he was in the Super Bowl a couple of years ago. Even if he doesn’t pan out in Detroit, those three draft picks should be huge.

Super Bowl 55

Here’s my pick for Sunday, but I don’t have a lot of confidence. Tampa Bay.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.