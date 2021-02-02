VW Cougar bowlers split with Elida

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Van Wert’s girls’ bowling team completed the Western Buckeye League regular season 9-1 (8-0 WBL) by defeating Elida 2655-2041 at Westgate Lanes in Lima on Monday.



After the Cougars set three new records in their match last week, the girls came back to break their own team traditional game record of 969 with a new record of 972.



Senior Lorrie Decker also broke the two-game series record that she set last week by rolling games of 246 and 258 for a two-game total score of 504.



Decker once again received plenty of help from teammates Hanna Say, Tiarra Rhodes and Makenna Nagel . Say had games of 191 and 199, Rhodes had games of 187 and 151 while Nagel had games of 154 and 214.

The Van Wert Cougar boys fell to Elida 2515-2418.



The Cougars were led by seniors Jacob Place and Aidyn Sidle. Place rolled a two-game series of 351 and Sidle added a two-game series of 350. Senior Logan Goodwin chipped in with the Cougars high game for the night a 192 in the second traditional game bowled.



The Cougars took a slight lead after the first 2 traditional games 1584 to 1568. Inn the Baker portion the Cougars lost the lead due to a slow start and couldn’t make up the difference.



The Cougar Boys dropped to 2-7 in the WBL and their overall record drops to 3-8 on the season.

Van Wert will host the WBL tournament at Olympic Lanes on Friday, with the girls starting at 9 a.m., followed by the boys at 2 p.m.

