Flowers in Full Bloom nominees sought

VW independent/submitted information

The Peony Festival Committee’s Flowers In Full Bloom Committee is accepting nominations for 2021’s Flowers In Full Bloom honorees until April 30.

This event is dedicated to recognizing the women in the community who have influenced, encouraged, and uplifted all those with whom they have come in contact. All nominees must be at least 60 years old and a resident of Van Wert County. Those who would like a nomination form cab visit the Peony Festival webpage at http://www.vwpeonyfestival.com/ or contact the Flowers In Full Bloom Chair Brandy Leiber at brandyleiber@gmail.com