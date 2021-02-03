Nancy K. Dellinger

Nancy K. Dellinger, 72, of Hilliard, met her Savior on Monday, February 1, 2021, at home.

Born in Van Wert, the daughter of Pete and Margaret Briggs, who both preceded her in death, Nancy was a graduate of New Haven (Indiana) High School, Class of 1966. She graduated from nursing school at Purdue-Fort Wayne University and would later retire from The Ohio State University Hospital as a Registered Nurse. Like her father, Nancy had a passion for flying and worked towards her pilot’s license. She married her husband, Steve Dellinger, in 1966 in New Haven and together they raised their family in Grabill, Indiana, and Hilliard.

Nancy was also preceded in death by her brother, Don Briggs.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Steve; her sons, Brig (Marla) Dellinger, Rich (Carrie) Dellinger, and Tom (Tina) Dellinger; her four grandchildren, Steven and Emma Dellinger and Abbie and Nate Dellinger; her brothers and sisters, Dave Briggs, Kathy (Jack) Smith, Tim (Loise) Briggs, and Sally (Don) Haugen; a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Briggs; many nieces and nephews; the extended Dellinger family; and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 5, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with burial following in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

Family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, February 4, at Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard. Visitation will also be held from noon-2 p.m. Friday at Brickner Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.tiddfuneralservice.com or www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.