The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

Bluffton firm holding hiring interviews

BLUFFTON — GROB is searching for highly motivated individuals looking to start their career in manufacturing and is hosting an open interview event on Saturday, February 27, from 8-11 a.m., at its facility in Bluffton. GROB is looking to fill the following positions:

  • Electrical Final Assembly Technician
  • Electrical Panel Assembler
  • Electrical Panel Tagging Specialist
  • Final Assembly Technician
  • Fluids Technician
  • Electrical Debug Technician
  • Sub-Assembly Technician

Those interested in attending the hiring event can learn more and register at www.joingrob.com/interview. Interview timeslots are limited, and pre-registration is required due to COVID-19. 

POSTED: 02/04/21 at 7:47 am. FILED UNDER: Business