Bluffton firm holding hiring interviews
BLUFFTON — GROB is searching for highly motivated individuals looking to start their career in manufacturing and is hosting an open interview event on Saturday, February 27, from 8-11 a.m., at its facility in Bluffton. GROB is looking to fill the following positions:
- Electrical Final Assembly Technician
- Electrical Panel Assembler
- Electrical Panel Tagging Specialist
- Final Assembly Technician
- Fluids Technician
- Electrical Debug Technician
- Sub-Assembly Technician
Those interested in attending the hiring event can learn more and register at www.joingrob.com/interview. Interview timeslots are limited, and pre-registration is required due to COVID-19.
