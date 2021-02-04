City primary, general election races expected
Van Wert independent staff
There will be a number of Van Wert City Council primary and general election races this year, according to filings released for the May 4 primary election by the Van Wert County Board of Elections.
Those who have filed for City Council positions are as follows:
First Ward Council
Jeff Agler (D)
Second Ward Council
Jordan Dettrow (D)
David H. Stinnett (R)
Third Ward Council
Julie M. Moore (R)
Fourth Ward Council
Andrew Davis (R)
Councilman At-Large (3 to nominate)
Judy Agler-Bowers (R)
Stephen Joseph Jared (R)
Jeffrey H. Kallis (R)
Bill H. Marshall (R)
President of Council
Kirby R. Kelly (R)
Gerald T. Mazur (R)
Running unopposed in May for the city treasurer’s position is Charles A. White, a Republican.
