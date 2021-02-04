Cunningham leads Knights by Lincolnview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Crestview’s Olivia Cunningham was simply too much for Lincolnview on Thursday night.

The 5-6 senior guard poured in 28 points and the Lady Knights (15-3, 6-1 NWC) picked up their fifth consecutive victory with a 55-40 win over their county rivals.

“Olivia Cunningham really hurt us,” Lincolnview head coach Kyle Williams said. “We really wanted to key in on Gregory and Cunningham but Cunningham attacked the rim well, rebounded well and knocked down some big shots. She did anything she wanted.”

Not even a triple team defense could slow down Crestview’s Olivia Cunningham (23), who finished with 28 points against Lincolnview. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Cunningham scored five points in the first quarter and Crestview led 14-7 at the end of the period, then she accounted for eight of her team’s 11 second quarter points and the Lady Knights led 25-19 at halftime. Lincolnview’s Makayla Jackman hit a pair of triples in the second quarter.

Lincolnview (7-13, 1-6 NWC) was able to cut the lead to four twice in the early part of the third quarter, 25-21 and 27-23, but a bucket by Laci McCoy, then a steal and layup by Cunningham quickly pushed the score to 31-23.

“That was huge,” Crestview head coach Mark Gregory said. “We gave up some scores but we were able answer right back. We’ve been in some situations this year where we’ve gotten down and had to come back and we’ve gotten in some situations where we’ve gotten the lead and let them back a little bit and this was one of those nights.”

Three pointers by McCoy, Bailey Gregory and Cunningham helped extend the lead to 42-29, before Kendall Bollenbacher and Zadria King each hit baskets to make it 42-33 at the end of the period. McCoy finished with 10 points and seven rebounds, while King tallied 10 points and six rebounds.

After going 1-of-10 from three point range in the first half, Crestview was 3-of-4 in the third quarter.

“We moved the basketball, we were patient, we didn’t take the first shot we had in the second half and I thought that was huge for us,” Gregory offered.

Cunningham opened the fourth quarter two quick baskets and a pair of free throws, and the Lady Lancers weren’t able to recover.

“Credit coach Williams, his staff and his team,” Gregory said. “They played hard and it felt like a tournament atmosphere game, but I’m really proud of our girls – they stepped up tonight.”

Despite the loss, Williams said he’s pleased with his team’s progress, especially during the second half of the season.

“I’m so proud of the girls’ efforts as of late,” Williams stated. “We are playing together and competing hard we just have to knock down shots. I love the drive but need to keep it up as we head into the last stretch of the season.”

Crestview is scheduled to host Wayne Trace on Monday and Lincolnview is slated to travel to Ridgemont on Tuesday.

Scoring summary

Crestview 14 11 17 13 – 55

Lincolnview 7 12 14 7 – 40

Crestview: Breena Grace 0-2-2; Bailey Gregory 2-1-6; Cali Gregory 1-3-5; Laci McCoy 4-1-10; Raegan Hammons 1-0-2; Olivia Cunningham 12-2-28

Lincolnview: Makayla Jackman 3-0-8; Annie Renner 0-4-4; Sami Sellers 2-0-4; Kendall Bollenbacher 4-1-9; Carysn Looser 2-0-4; Zadria King 5-0-10; Annie Mendenhall 0-1-1

JV: Crestview 28-20