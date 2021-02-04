Van Wert girls defeat Shawnee 55-50

Van Wert independent sports

Balanced and consistent scoring led Van Wert to a 55-50 Western Buckeye League girls’ basketball win over Shawnee at the Cougar’s Den on Thursday.

The two teams were knotted 14-14 after the first quarter and Van Wert went on to lead 28-22 at halftime. The Lady Cougars led by two, 40-38 after three quarters.

Sofi Houg and Alli Schaufelberger each scored 15 for Van Wert, with 11 of Houg’s points coming in the first half. Kyra Welch added 13 points and Jaylyn Rickard finished with 10, including seven in the third quarter.

Shawnee’s Grace Freiberger led all scorers with 19 points, while Zoe Best added 14.

The two teams are scheduled to meet in the Division II sectional semifinals.

Van Wert (6-9, 3-3 WBL) is scheduled to host Parkway on Saturday and Shawnee (10-7, 3-4 WBL) will host Delphos St. John’s on Monday.