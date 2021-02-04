Health Dept. reports 59 new COVID cases

VW independent/submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports an increase of 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, January 28, for a total of 2,079 confirmed cases. There are currently two hospitalizations and 59 active cases. The general health district staff appreciates the efforts of the community to help lower the spread of COVID-19.

The health department is holding vaccination clinics multiple days each week and is using all the vaccine that the department is allotted. At this time, the health district is scheduling persons in the 70 and above age group; however, those who are already registered should not call the health department. The health district will call those registered to schedule, and, if the call is missed, district staff will call again.

No one is removed from the registration list unless they request removal. There is vaccine available to schedule local residents; however, there are over 1,200 people on the registration list in the 70-80 age group.

At this time, the health district is not registering anyone under the age of 65.