Heartland Patriots set February meeting

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Heartland Patriots will hold a meeting on Tuesday, February 9, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

Featured speaker for the evening will be Van Wert County Humane Society Board President Deb Sealscott, who will talk about the group’s planned new facility and answer questions about the organization. Van Wert County Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger will also update the group on issues the county is facing in the coming year.

The Heartland Patriots are still offering classes on the U.S. Constitution to anyone interested. Call Judy Bowers at 419.203.4408 for more information.