Man gets jail term for domestic violence

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Six people appeared for criminal hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Andrew Thomas, 39, of Ohio City, was sentenced to 45 days in jail on a charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was given credit for five days already served.

Thomas also admitted to a violation of his unsecured personal surety bond for failing to appear for a hearing on unrelated cases. A new personal surety bond was set since he will be in jail for the next 40 days. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 10.

Charles Edwards, 49, of Lima, pleaded not guilty to a grand jury indictment charging him with domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond, but was ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victim in the case. A pretrial conference was set for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 24.

Three people entered changes of pleas during hearings in Common Pleas Court.

Larry Wilson, 51, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of violation of a civil protection order, a felony of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and Judge Martin Burchfield scheduled sentencing for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 10. Wilson was released on a surety bond, with electronically monitored house arrest.

Joshua Lesko, 32, of Ohio City, changed his plea to one count of violating a civil protection order, a fifth-degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 3:15 p.m. Monday, March 1.

Brandon Decker, 23, of Van Wert, changed his plea to an amended charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sentencing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday, February 22.

Also this week, Donald O’Day, 44, of Convoy, signed a waiver of his constitutional right to a speedy trial in open court and requested, and was granted, additional time to prepare his case. A pretrial conference was also scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 3.