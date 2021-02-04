Robert D. Moody

Robert D. Moody, 85, of Ohio City, went to be with his Lord Tuesday evening, February 2, 2021, at Van Wert Health.

He was born January 18, 1936, in Rockford, the son of William Earl and Leona Minnie (Kroghman) Moody, who both preceded him in death. On March 12, 1955, he married the former Nancy Bea “Nan” Moody, who passed December 15, 2004. He was also preceded in death by his fiancé, Shirley Ann Edwards; a brother, Harold Moody; and a sister, D’Meria Jean Stover.

Survivors include his three children, Timothy Dean (Marcia) Moody of Ohio City, Julie Bea (Tracy) Strous of Kenton, and Gwyn Ann (Poccosa McKinney) Moody of Dayton; four grandchildren, Anson (Laura) Moody, Brendon (Kylee) Moody, Kendra Bea (Tom) Dilts, and Miranda Ann (Randy Crum) Strous; 10 great-grandchildren, Ryan (Kayla Schroeder) Moody, Landon Moody, Myles Moody, Brynleigh Moody, Colton Moody, Nancy Jo Crum-Strous, Ben Dilts, Issac Orgelia, Robert Dilts, and Lincoln Dilts; Shirley’s children, Sonna J. (Raymond) Seibert of Van Wert and Steven (Shelly) Edwards of Van Wert; two grandchildren, Kisha (Chris) Blue and Coy Seibert; and two great-grandchildren, Jayci and Zaide Blue.

Bob was a 1954 graduate of Rockford High School and received his teaching certificate from Ohio State University. He was an instructor at Vantage Career Center for 27 years. He was a faithful member of Ohio City United Methodist, where he had served on the church council. Bob was active in the Ohio City community, including serving as a troop leader for Boy Scout Troop 226 for many years. Bob was a loving father and grandfather, following his family’s many activities, and he enjoyed spending many hours tinkering on various projects in his garage.

Due to pandemic considerations, there will be private services for the family. A video of the service will be available at cowanfuneralhome.com Saturday afternoon.

Preferred memorials: Vantage Career Center or Ohio City United Methodist Church.

