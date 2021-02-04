VWHS plans parent-teacher conferences

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest announced that parent-teacher conferences for the second semester will be held in high school classrooms on Monday, February 15, from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

As a result of COVID-19, there will be three different possibilities offered for conferences:

Phone conferences can be arranged

Zoom sessions can be scheduled

In-person conferences can be held in a teacher’s classroom, which allows for social distancing.

Each teacher’s email address is on the school website at www.vwcs.net. Parents should email teachers to set up a scheduled phone or Zoom conference.

Parent-teacher conferences allow parents to discuss their students’ progress in school with the students’ teachers. Members of the teaching staff welcome and encourage parents to visit the school during the scheduled hours, Priest noted.

Those attending in-person conferences should plan to park in the first parking area and enter through the Main Office door (H13).