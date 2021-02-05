2021 YMCA Ball Drop fundraiser a success

VW independent/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County’s staff recently expressed its gratitude to the local community for coming together to support the 2021 annual Ball Drop fundraiser. The money raised will be used for youth sports programming, new equipment, and youth scholarships.

Kristen Pollock (left) donates the winnings from the YMCA’s Ball Drop fundraiser to Program Director Corey Clifton. YMCA photo

The YMCA also congratulated local resident Kristen Pollock on winning the 2021 Ball Drop and thanked her for her generosity to the community and her support of the YMCA. Pollock and her family decided to donate the winnings of the Ball Drop back to the YMCA, and that additional money will be used to support additional youth programming.

For more information about this fundraiser or to register for a program through the Van Wert YMCA, contact YMCA Program Director Corey Clifton at Corey@vwymca.org. call 419.238.0443, or visit www.vwymca.org.

The mission of the YMCA is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that help promote healthy spirit, mind, and body for all.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way of Van Wert County.