Friday night basketball scoreboard
Here are final scores of area boys’ basketball games played on Friday, February 5.
NWC
Crestview 56 Lincolnview 40
Allen East 75 Bluffton 68
Columbus Grove 75 Delphos Jefferson 49
Spencerville 37 Ada 36
WBL
Ottawa-Glandorf 71 Defiance 53
Shawnee 74 Kenton 46
St. Marys Memorial 71 Bath 49
Van Wert 72 Elida 44
Wapakoneta 41 Celina 40
GMC
Antwerp 36 Tinora 25
Edgerton 43 Hicksville 42
Fairview 53 Ayersville 46
Wayne Trace 61 Holgate 36
MAC
Coldwater 49 Parkway 47
Minster 48 Fort Recovery 45
New Bremen 46 Marion Local 42
St. Henry 54 New Knoxville 41
Versailles 66 Delphos St. John’s 57
PCL
Kalida 32 Miller City 21
Ottoville 69 Continental 36
TRAC
Lima Sr. 72 Toledo Whitmer 62
