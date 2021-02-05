Friday night basketball scoreboard

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys’ basketball games played on Friday, February 5.

NWC

Crestview 56 Lincolnview 40

Allen East 75 Bluffton 68

Columbus Grove 75 Delphos Jefferson 49

Spencerville 37 Ada 36

WBL

Ottawa-Glandorf 71 Defiance 53

Shawnee 74 Kenton 46

St. Marys Memorial 71 Bath 49

Van Wert 72 Elida 44

Wapakoneta 41 Celina 40

GMC

Antwerp 36 Tinora 25

Edgerton 43 Hicksville 42

Fairview 53 Ayersville 46

Wayne Trace 61 Holgate 36

MAC

Coldwater 49 Parkway 47

Minster 48 Fort Recovery 45

New Bremen 46 Marion Local 42

St. Henry 54 New Knoxville 41

Versailles 66 Delphos St. John’s 57

PCL

Kalida 32 Miller City 21

Ottoville 69 Continental 36

TRAC

Lima Sr. 72 Toledo Whitmer 62