Latta supports preexisting conditions bill

Submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Ohio) signed on as an original cosponsor to the Pre-Existing Conditions Protection Act of 2021, legislation that would protect people who are living with pre-existing health conditions. The legislation was reintroduced by Energy and Commerce Committee Republican Leader Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Washington).

“No one should fear losing access to or not being able to access needed medical care because they are living with a pre-existing health condition,” said Latta. “The Pre-Existing Conditions Protection Act of 2021 will provide peace of mind to Ohioans and Americans across the country because it ensures people will not be denied health care coverage or charged more for their coverage because of a pre-existing condition. I am proud this bill further affirms the commitment by House Republicans to protect patients with pre-existing conditions.”

The Pre-Existing Conditions Protection Act of 2021 guarantees access to coverage, prohibits denying benefits due to pre-existing conditions, and bans premium rating based on health status. The bill also bars insurance plans from collecting genetic information when distributing health insurance policies and creates requirements for workplace wellness programs in relation to health insurance.

Latta was a cosponsor of identical legislation last Congress led by former Energy and Commerce Committee Republican Leader Rep. Greg Walden. Latta also voted for and was an original cosponsor of this same legislation as part of the American Health Care Act in 2017.