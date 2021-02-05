Ronald LeRoy Doner II

Ronald LeRoy Doner II, 42, was released from the chains holding him to this world on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Lima Memorial Hospital, with family by his side.

Ronnie was born May 17, 1978, in Van Wert, to Ronald L Doner, who survives , and Patricia J. Doner, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was his paternal grandfather, Ronald Doner; maternal grandparents, Beverly Eaton and Sunny Davis; and uncles Paul and Butch Davis.

Ronnie is also survived by a sister, Ryanne; his paternal grandmother, Carole; his beloved nephew, Jaylen Murphy; three aunts, Sharon (Malcolm) Laner, Rhonda (Don) Foster, and Jean Metzger; four uncles, Rob (Leasha) Doner, Randy Doner, Gary Doner, and Jack Bolenbaugh; and seven cousins, Greg Foster, Chris Martinez, and Jon, Jason, Jami, Lexi, and Logan Doner.

The family prays he is in the loving arms of Jesus and reunited with loved ones that passed before him.

Ronnie graduated from Van Wert High and attended Toledo University. He worked for All-American Homes and various independent contractors as a carpenter. He enjoyed football, the Dallas Cowboys, and coaching Jaylen — who he loved most in this world — along with 14 second cousins and his friends in local youth sports.

Due to Covid-19, a graveside service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.