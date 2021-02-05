Vaccine clinic moved to Middle School

VW independent/submitted information

The vaccination clinic that was to be held today, Friday, February 5, at the Council on Aging, will be moved to Van Wert Middle School Gymnasium due to the condition of the parking lot at the Council on Aging.

The clinic was scheduled by appointment only and all appointment times are the same. Go to the middle school side at Van Wert High School/Middle School and enter through the middle school gymnasium, door M44. CERT will be there directing traffic.

There will be no shots given in cars today. Those who are scheduled for today and are unable make it or need to have different accommodations will be called to reschedule. They will not be removed from the vaccination list or moved to the bottom of the list.

Those registered should not come if they are not comfortable with the weather conditions or need the vaccination in their vehicle. The Van Wert County Health District staff apologizes for the confusion.