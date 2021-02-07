VWHS’ ‘Tarzan’ again available to stream

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert High School Theatre Department announces that its production, Disney’s Tarzan®, the Stage Musical, will be available to stream February 17-21.

The Theatre Department welcomes community members to view its 2020 musical production through ShowTix4U, an online streaming platform. This musical, Disney’s Tarzan®, the Stage Musical, filmed on the Niswonger Performing Arts Center stage, was in the planning and production stages since July 2019. The first official streaming performance of this show was this past December, and the department is excited, once again, to share students’ talents and hard work.

The VWHS musical Disney’s Tarzan, the Stage Musical®, is again available for streaming. photo provided

All streaming code purchase information, along with show times, can be found by visiting the Theatre Department website at VWHSTheatre.weebly.com. Tickets are on sale now.

The Theatre Department asks that each viewer purchases one code, and in situations for additional family members, the package deal. District residents’ support is appreciated as students continue to share the theatrical arts and look forward to future productions.

VWHS Theatre 2020 Musical Production Sponsors were Eastside Auto Repair and Sales, Tisha Fast: State Farm Insurance Agency, Vancrest Health Care Center of Van Wert, Unverferth Dentistry, Eaton Corporation, and Van Wert Manor.

Disney’s Tarzan, the Stage Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.