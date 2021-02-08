Crestview, Lincolnview fall on the road

Van Wert independent sports

Saturday night was a rough one for Crestview and Lincolnview, as both fell to non-conference opponents on the road.

Kalen Etzler scored 30 points and had 10 rebounds, but freshman Brooks Laukhuf scored 23 as Wayne Trace defeated Crestview 72-57.

The Raiders led 18-13 ater the first quarter then outscored the Knights 22-6 in the second quarter to grab a 40-19 halftime lead. 12 of Laukhuf’s points came in the second quarter and classmate Kyle Stoller added five points in the period.

The Raiders led 53-34 after three quarters. Trevor Sinn scored 14 points and Cam Sinn hadded 10 points and seven rebounds, while Stoller finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

26 of Etzler’s points came in the second half. Gavin Etzler finished with nine points and JJ Ward added eight, all in the first quarter.

Crestview (14-5) is scheduled to play at Van Wert on Tuesday and Wayne Trace is slated to host Ayersville on Friday.

At Goldwater, the Lancers dropped their second game of the weekend, falling to Goldwater 75-70 on Saturday night.

The Cavaliers led 21-16 after the first quarter but Lincolnview cut the deficit to 35-34 at halftime, then trailed 53-51 entering the fourth quarter.

Jake Bowersock scored a season high 23 and added eight rebounds for the Lancers, while Creed Jessee added 16 points. Aaron Cavinder and Collin Overholt each chipped in with nine points for Lincolnview (12-5).

Zack McKibbin led Goldwater (10-9) with 23 points. Carson Muhlenkamp added 21 and Ethan Post finished with 12. The Cavaliers won the rebounding battle 38-26.

Lincolnview is scheduled to play at Fort Jennings on Tuesday.