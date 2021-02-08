Girls hoops: Van Wert tames Kenton 47-37

Van Wert independent sports

KENTON — Kyra Welch, Sofi Houg, and Allison Schaufelberger combined for 37 points and Van Wert defeated Kenton 47-37 in a rescheduled game on Monday night.

The Lady Cougars, winners of three straight, improved to 8-9 overall and 4-3 in the Western Buckeye League, while Kenton dropped to 8-9 (3-4 WBL).

The game was tied 5-5 after the first quarter, but Houg dropped in a pair of triples in the second period to help boost Van Wert to a 19-13 halftime lead. Welch scored six of her 14 points in the third quarter and Schaufelberger added four of her 10 points and Van Wert led 34-23 at the end of the period.

Houg, who finished with 14 points, was 4-of-5 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

Kenton had two players finish in double figures — Jenna Manas led all scorers with 20 points, including five treys and 17 points in the second half, and Lindsey Smith tallied 11 points.

Van Wert is scheduled to travel to Bath on Thursday before closing out the regular season at home against Crestview on Saturday (11 a.m. JV start).